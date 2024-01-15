News & Insights

German farmers to kick off protest over higher taxes in Berlin

REUTERS/LIESA JOHANNSSEN

January 15, 2024 — 01:31 am EST

Written by Thomas Escritt for Reuters ->

Jan 15 (Reuters) - German farmers were expected to fill the streets around Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Monday in a massive protest to demand a rethink of plans for higher taxes on farming operations.

The protests are expected to draw 3,000 tractors, 2,000 trucks and 10,000 people from around the country and will cap a week of nationwide unrest that has put further strain on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition as it grapples with a budget mess and rising far-right forces.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans to address the protesters, and coalition party leaders have invited leaders of the demonstrations for talks.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Writing by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Ukraine grain pushes Romanian Constanta port to record volumes in 2023 -> Romanian farmers, truck drivers protest about subsidies and taxes -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.