German farmers plant more wheat, rapeseed and sugar beet for 2021 crop

Michael Hogan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

HAMBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - Germany's winter wheat sown area for the 2021 harvest has been increased by 3.0% on the year to some 2.83 million hectares, Germany’s national statistics office said on Wednesday.

German winter rapeseed sowings for the 2021 crop have been expanded by 3.9% on year to some 991,000 hectares, the office said in its latest estimate.

The area planted with sugar beet has been expanded by 3.2 percent on the year for the harvest starting in autumn 2021 to some 398,000 hectares, it said in its first estimate of beet sowings.

