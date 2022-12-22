Commodities

German farmers plant more rapeseed, less winter wheat for 2023 crop

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

December 22, 2022 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Germany's winter wheat sown area for the 2023 harvest has been reduced by around 1.9% on the year to about 2.8 million hectares, Germany’s national statistics agency estimated on Thursday.

German farmers have turned to winter rapeseed, with the sowings for the 2023 crop expanded by 7.6% to around 1.2 million hectares, the agency said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.