German farmers plant more rapeseed, less winter wheat for 2023 crop

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Germany's winter wheat sown area for the 2023 harvest has been reduced by around 1.9% on the year to about 2.8 million hectares, Germany’s national statistics agency estimated on Thursday.

German farmers have turned to winter rapeseed, with the sowings for the 2023 crop expanded by 7.6% to around 1.2 million hectares, the agency said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

