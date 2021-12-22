German farmers plant more rapeseed and winter wheat for the 2022 crop

Adds detail, comment

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German winter rapeseed sowings for the 2022 harvest have expanded sharply by 8.7% on the year to around 1.08 million hectares, Germany’s national statistics agency estimated on Wednesday.

Germany's winter wheat sown area for the 2022 crop has increased by a moderate 0.4% on the year to about 2.87 million hectares.

The agency’s estimates of sowings are traditionally one of the first detailed indications of prospects for the upcoming harvest in Germany.

Germany is the European Union's second largest wheat producer after France and a major exporter. It is one of the EU's largest producers of rapeseed, Europe's most important oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel production.

“Rapeseed prices have been surging since the summer and it looks like farmers have planted every hectare possible with rapeseed,” one German grain trader said.

European rapeseed futures COMG2 have risen sharply since August and repeatedly hit all-time record highs in the autumn, supported by small old crop rapeseed supplies in Europe and tighter global supplies.

German farmers are believed to have reduced plantings of lower-priced animal feed grains, the agency said.

Sowings of winter barley, largely used for animal feed, were cut by 0.3% to 1.23 million hectares, the statistics agency said.

Plantings of the feed grain triticale were cut 1.3% to 323,000 hectares. Plantings of rye and other minor winter grains were reduced by 5.9% to 593,000 hectares.

