German farmers plant more rapeseed and winter wheat for the 2022 crop

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Germany's winter wheat sown area for the 2022 harvest has been increased by 0.4% on the year to about 2.87 million hectares, Germany’s national statistics agency estimated on Wednesday.

German winter rapeseed sowings for the 2022 crop have been expanded by 8.7% on the year to around 1.08 million hectares, the agency said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

