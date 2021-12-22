Commodities

German farmers plant more rapeseed and winter wheat for the 2022 crop

Michael Hogan Reuters
Germany's winter wheat sown area for the 2022 harvest has been increased by 0.4% on the year to about 2.87 million hectares, Germany’s national statistics agency estimated on Wednesday.

German winter rapeseed sowings for the 2022 crop have been expanded by 8.7% on the year to around 1.08 million hectares, the agency said.

