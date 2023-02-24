German farmer's lawsuit seeking tighter emissions targets from VW dismissed

Adds further details from statement

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A German court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by farmer Ulf Allhoff-Cramer against Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE demanding that the carmaker tighten its carbon emissions targets.

The case, one of multiple similar cases against the carmaker, alleged that its carbon emissions could be causally linked to droughts and other changes in climate that it argued were detrimental to Allhoff-Cramer's livelihood.

Allhoff-Cramer also said that the carmaker was infringing on his property, health and right to live a life free of greenhouse gases, enshrined in a ruling by Germany's federal court last May.

The case, similar to another lodged by the two heads of Greenpeace and climate activist Clara Mayer, demanded that Volkswagen stop production of fossil fuel-emitting cars by 2030 and reduce carbon emissions by at least 65% from 2018 levels by then.

In a statement, the court said there was not yet sufficient evidence to show that the damage to his property and health could be prevented by the actions he was demanding from the carmaker.

"The plaintiff has not explained which significant impairments to his property and health would hit him in a world warmed over 1.5 degrees celsius going beyond those which have already occurred and therefore represent the 'new normal'," the statement added.

Greenpeace, which supported Allhoff-Cramer's case, described the ruling as "disappointing" and said it would appeal.

Volkswagen welcomed the ruling.

