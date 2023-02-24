German farmer's lawsuit against Volkswagen demanding tighter carbon emissions targets dismissed

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The regional court of Detmold, Germany, said on Friday it dismissed a lawsuit by farmer Ulf Allhoff-Cramer against Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE demanding that the carmaker tighten its carbon emissions targets.

The case, one of multiple similar cases lodged against the carmaker, alleged that its carbon emissions could be causally linked to droughts and other changes in climate which were damaging Allhoff-Cramer's livelihood.

In a statement, the court said there was not yet sufficient evidence to show that the damage to his property and health could be prevented by the actions he demanded from the carmaker.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Jan Schwartz Editing by Miranda Murray)

