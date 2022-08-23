German farm association expects bigger winter wheat crop

Adds detail, other crops

HAMBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 winter wheat crop will increase to about 21.8 million tonnes from 21.0 million tonnes last year, the DBV association of German farmers said on Tuesday.

Though some crops have suffered from the heatwave and drought that has hit Germany and some other European countries this summer, crop damage has not been as bad as feared.

The hot weather was an advantage in some areas, allowing a rapid completion of harvesting of up to three weeks earlier than usual, the association said.

The harvest of grains of all types is expected to increase to about 43 million tonnes, up about 2% from last year, DBV said.

“Harvest yields and quality have great regional variations according to the amount of rain,” said DBV President Joachim Rukwied.

Germany is usually the European Union’s second largest wheat producer behind France and in most years the EU’s largest producer of rapeseed, Europe’s main oilseed for edible oil, biodiesel and animal feed meal production.

Winter barley, generally used for animal feed, was generally fully developed before the current heatwave struck. The winter barley crop is expected to increase about 5% year on year to about 9.3 million tonnes, the association said.

The winter rapeseed crop is expected to rise to about 4 million tonnes from 3.4 million tonnes last year, helped by a 9% increase in planted area.

However, dry weather continues to cause concern. Crops for autumn harvesting, including maize (corn) potatoes and sugar beet, could suffer massive losses from the drought and major reductions in the harvest size is expected, the association said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.