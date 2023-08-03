News & Insights

German exports up slightly in June

August 03, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German exports rose slightly in June by 0.1% on the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month increase of 0.3%.

Imports fell 3.4% on the month, the data showed.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 18.7 billion euros ($20.45 billion) in June, up from a slightly revised 14.6 billion euros the previous month.

Exports to European Union countries were up 1.3% on the month, while exports to the United States fell by 0.2% and exports to China were 5.9% lower, the office said.

The statistics office publishes more detailed economic data on its website.

($1 = 0.9146 euros)

