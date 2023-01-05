German exports unexpectedly fall in November

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.

Exports fell by 0.3% on the month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted 0.2% growth.

Imports also fell a more-than-expected 3.3%. Imports had been forecast to drop 0.5%.

