German exports unexpectedly fall in November

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

January 05, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray and Rachel More for Reuters

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.

Exports fell by 0.3% on the month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted 0.2% growth.

Imports also fell a more-than-expected 3.3%. Imports had been forecast to drop 0.5%.

