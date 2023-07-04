News & Insights

German exports unexpectedly edge down in May

July 04, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez and Anna Mackenzie for Reuters

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - German exports fell unexpectedly in May, as exports to the U.S. and Russia posted strong declines.

German exports decreased by 0.1% on the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Tuesday. A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month increase of 0.3%.

Exports to European Union countries were down 1.5% on the month, while exports to the U.S. fell by 3.6% and exports to Russia by 7.4%, the office said.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 14.4 billion euros ($15.69 billion) in May, down from 16.5 billion euros the previous month.

The statistics office publishes more detailed economic data on its website.

($1 = 0.9178 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Anna Mackenzie, editing by Rachel More)

