German exports to China slumped 6.5% y/y in Jan - Stats Office

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - German exports to China fell by 6.5% on the year in January, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday, but it added that the drop could not yet be linked to the coronavirus that took hold in the Chinese economy at the start of the year.

Imports from China fell by just 0.5% on the year in January.

"However, no clear effects of the coronavirus can be deduced from the results available to date," the Office said in a statement.

On the month, total German exports were unchanged. They rose by 0.5% on the month, in seasonally adjusted terms.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

