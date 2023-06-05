German exports rise unexpectedly in April on China reopening

Adds details and economists comments

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - German exports rose unexpectedly in April, boosted by deliveries to China following its post-pandemic reopening, data showed on Monday.

German exports increased by 1.2% on the previous month, the federal statistics office said. A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month decline of 2.5%.

Exports to China were up 10.1%, while exports to the U.S. were up 4.7%and exports to the European Union rose 4.5%, the office said.

Imports fell by 1.7% compared with March, versus analysts' expectations for a 1.0% fall.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 18.4 billion euros ($19.68 billion) in April, up from 14.9 billion euros the previous month.

Despite April's increase in exports, the outlook remains clouded.

"The temporary push in exports to China will fade with time," ING's global head of macro at ING Carsten Brzeski told Reuters. He added that exports to China would also suffer on the back of geopolitical changes.

Sentiment among German exporters fell in May to its lowest level since November 2022, an Ifo survey showed.

"The German export economy lacks momentum," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at Ifo.

The statistics office publishes more detailed economic data on its website.

($1 = 0.9348 euros)

