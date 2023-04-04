German exports rise significantly more than expected in February

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German exports rose significantly more than expected in February, increasing by 4.0% on the previous month, data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month rise in exports of 1.6%.

Imports grew by 4.6% compared with January, the federal statistics office reported, versus analysts' expectations for a 1.0% rise.

The statistics office publishes more detailed economic data on its website.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, editing by Friederike Heine)

