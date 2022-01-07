German exports rise, output falls slightly in November

German exports grew in November despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, and industrial output fell slightly, data showed on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.7%, the second successive monthly rise, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Imports fell to 3.3% after a slightly revised rise of 5.2% in the prior month.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.2% decrease in exports and a 1.7% decrease in imports.

Industrial output fell by 0.2% after a 2.4% jump in October.

The trade surplus decreased to 10.9 billion euros ($12.32 billion) from 12.4 billion euros the previous month.

($1 = 0.8849 euros)

