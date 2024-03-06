News & Insights

US Markets

German exports rise more than expected in January

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

March 06, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

By Maria Martinez

March 6 (Reuters) - German exports rose more than expected at the start of the year thanks to rising demand from EU countries and China, data from the federal statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose by 6.3% in January compared with the previous month. The result compared with a forecast of a 1.5% increase from a Reuters poll.

Imports rose by 3.6% from December, the federal statistics office reported, versus analysts' expectations for a 1.8% increase. 

The foreign trade balance showed a calendar- and seasonally adjusted surplus of 27.5 billion euros ($29.9 billion) in January, versus a surplus of 23.3 billion euros the previous month.

Sentiment in the German export industry has brightened somewhat in February. The Ifo export expectations index rose to minus 7.0 points in February, up from minus 8.5 points in January.

"The German export economy is hardly benefiting at all from current global economic developments," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at Ifo. "There's still a lot of room for improvement."

($1 = 0.9208 euros)

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier and Ozan Ergenay; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

((Marleen.Kaesebier@thomsonreuters.com; ozan.ergenay@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.