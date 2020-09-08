German exports rise in July but far below pre-crisis level

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German exports rose by 4.7% in July, data published on Tuesday showed, signalling that Germany's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis remains on track, though shipments abroad remained far below their pre-crisis level.

Imports rose by only 1.1% on the month, taking the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 18 billion euros, the Federal Statistics Office said.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Adair)

