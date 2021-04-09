US Markets

German exports rise in February, lifted by China trade

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

German exports rose in February, boosted by surging trade with China in a fresh sign that factories are busy in Europe's largest economy despite an expected pandemic-related drop in overall output in the first quarter.

BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - German exports rose in February, boosted by surging trade with China in a fresh sign that factories are busy in Europe's largest economy despite an expected pandemic-related drop in overall output in the first quarter.

Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 0.9% on the month after an upwardly revised rise of 1.6% in January, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. Imports rose 3.6% after falling 3.5% in the prior month.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a 1.0% increase in exports and a 2.4% rise in imports. The trade surplus shrank to 19.1 billion euros. On the year, exports to China increased by 25.7%.

Separate data released on Friday showed industrial output in February fell by 1.6%. A Reuters poll had pointed to a rise of 1.5%.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular