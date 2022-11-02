German exports post unexpected dip in September

November 02, 2022 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German exports posted an unexpected dip in September, decreasing by 0.5% on the month, while imports fell more than expected, down 2.3%, Federal Statistical Office data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month rise in exports of 0.1% while imports were expected to fall 0.4%.

Germany had a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of 3.7 billion euros ($3.66 billion) in September, the office reported, surging past a forecast surplus of 700 million euros.

