German exports post stronger-than-forecast jump

Contributor
Berlin Speed Desk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

German exports beat forecasts with 4.5% growth in June compared with the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, as revised data showed Germany clinging on to its long-held trade surplus.

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported the following preliminary economic data on Wednesday. Figures are in billions of euros if not otherwise stated.

GERMAN TRADE (ADJUSTED)

Jun 22

May 22

Jun 21

Trade balance

6.4

0.8

13.5

Exports

134.3

128.5

113.5

Exports pct change m/m

4.5

1.3

0.9

Imports

127.9

127.7

100.0

Imports pct change m/m

0.2

3.2

0.8

Analysts had expected exports to increase by 1.0% and imports to rise 1.3% on the previous month. Adjusted forecast for June trade balance was 0.2 billions of euros.

(Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)

((berlin.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 712;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters