German exports post stronger-than-forecast jump

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported the following preliminary economic data on Wednesday. Figures are in billions of euros if not otherwise stated.

GERMAN TRADE (ADJUSTED)

Jun 22

May 22

Jun 21

Trade balance

6.4

0.8

13.5

Exports

134.3

128.5

113.5

Exports pct change m/m

4.5

1.3

0.9

Imports

127.9

127.7

100.0

Imports pct change m/m

0.2

3.2

0.8

Analysts had expected exports to increase by 1.0% and imports to rise 1.3% on the previous month. Adjusted forecast for June trade balance was 0.2 billions of euros.

(Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)

