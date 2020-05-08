German exports plunge in March as coronavirus crisis hits demand

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German exports slumped in March as the coronavirus crisis slashed demand for goods from Europe's biggest economy, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted exports dived 11.8% on the month while imports fell by 5.1%. The trade surplus shrank to 12.8 billion euros ($13.88 billion) from a downwardly revised 21.4 billion euros in the prior month, the Statistics Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 5% and saw imports down 4%. The trade surplus was expected to come in at 18.9 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)

((joseph.nasr@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: joseph.nasr.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.