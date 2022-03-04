German exports, imports dip unexpectedly in January

German exports and imports fell unexpectedly in January, amid persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted exports fell 2.8% on the month, compared to a rise of 1.0% predicted by economists.

Imports decreased 4.2%, compared to an average forecast for a 2.0% increase.

The trade surplus increased to 9.4 billion euros ($10.36 billion) from a upwardly revised 8.1 billion euros the previous month.

($1 = 0.9078 euros)

