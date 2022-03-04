German exports, imports dip unexpectedly in January

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - German exports and imports fell unexpectedly in January, amid persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted exports fell 2.8% on the month, compared to a rise of 1.0% predicted by economists.

Imports decreased 4.2%, compared to an average forecast for a 2.0% increase.

The trade surplus increased to 9.4 billion euros ($10.36 billion) from a upwardly revised 8.1 billion euros the previous month.

($1 = 0.9078 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

