German exports get 4.4% boost in April despite dwindling trade with Russia

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - German exports rose more than forecast in April, rising by 4.4% on the previous month, while imports increased by 3.1%, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office on Friday.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month rise in exports of 1.5%.

Exports from Germany to Russia dropped in April by 10%, after plummeting by 60% in March amid severe Western sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the office said.

In April, Germany had a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of 3.5 billion euros ($3.76 billion), the office reported, versus a forecast 1.6 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9300 euros)

