German exports fall significantly more than expected in March

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

May 04, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - German exports fell significantly more than expected in March, as deliveries to the United States and China sharply declined, data showed on Thursday.

Exports decreased by 5.2% on the previous month, with exports to European Union countries falling 6.2%, to the United States declining 10.9% and to China dropping 9.3%, the federal statistics office said.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month decline of 2.4%.

Imports fell by 6.4% compared with February versus analysts' expectations for a 1.7% fall.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 16.7 billion euros ($18.52 billion) in March, up from 16.1 billion in the previous month.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk and Maria Martinez in Berlin. Editing by Friederike Heine, Kirsti Knolle)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

