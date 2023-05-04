German exports fall significantly more than expected in March

Adds detail

May 3 (Reuters) - German exports fell significantly more than expected in March, as deliveries to the United States and China sharply declined, data showed on Thursday.

Exports decreased by 5.2% on the previous month, with exports to European Union countries falling 6.2%, to the United States declining 10.9% and to China dropping 9.3%, the federal statistics office said.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month decline of 2.4%.

Imports fell by 6.4% compared with February versus analysts' expectations for a 1.7% fall.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 16.7 billion euros ($18.52 billion) in March, up from 16.1 billion in the previous month.

The statistics office publishes more detailed economic data on its website.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk and Maria Martinez in Berlin. Editing by Friederike Heine, Kirsti Knolle)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.