German exports fall significantly more than expected in March

May 3 (Reuters) - German exports fell significantly more than expected in March, decreasing by 5.2% on the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month decline of 2.4%.

Imports fell by 6.4% compared with February, the federal statistics office reported, versus analysts' expectations for a 1.7% fall.

