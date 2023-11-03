German exports fall more than expected in September

Adds economist comments in paragraphs 3 to 5, August data revision in paragraph 7

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than expected on the month in September, federal statistics office data showed on Friday, as weak global demand hurt exports.

German exports fell 2.4% in September from the previous month. The result compared with a forecast 1.1% decline in a LSEG poll.

"Trade is no longer the strong resilient growth driver of the German economy that it used to be, but rather a drag," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.

He said that since the start of 2022, net exports have been a drag on the economy in four out of six quarters.

Supply chain frictions, a more fragmented global economy and China moving from a dynamic export destination to competitor are all factors weighing on the German export sector, Brzeski said.

Exports to European Union countries fell 2.1% on the month and exports to countries outside the EU fell 2.8%, with sharp declines in exports to the U.S. and China.

The statistics office upwardly revised the data of the previous month to a 0.1% increase in exports on the month, instead of a 1.2% decline.

Imports also unexpectedly fell by 1.7% on the month in September, the data showed. They had been forecast to increase by 0.5%.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 16.5 billion euros ($17.54 billion) in September, versus an upwardly revised surplus of 17.7 billion euros the previous month.

