German exports fall more than expected in October

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than forecast in October, official data showed on Friday, as soaring inflation, waning foreign demand and strained supply chains raise the spectre of recession in Europe's largest economy this winter.

Exports declined by 0.6% on the month, while imports dropped 3.7%, the data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The trade balance grew to 6.9 billion euros ($7.26 billion).

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month fall in exports of 0.3% while imports were expected to drop by 0.4%.

The statistics office publishes a detailed table with more economic data.

($1 = 0.9502 euros)

