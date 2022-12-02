German exports fall more than expected in October

Credit: REUTERS/CATHRIN MUELLER

December 02, 2022 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Rachel More and Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than forecast in October, official data showed on Friday, as soaring inflation, waning foreign demand and strained supply chains raise the spectre of recession in Europe's largest economy this winter.

Exports declined by 0.6% on the month, while imports dropped 3.7%, the data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The trade balance grew to 6.9 billion euros ($7.26 billion).

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month fall in exports of 0.3% while imports were expected to drop by 0.4%.

The statistics office publishes a detailed table with more economic data.

($1 = 0.9502 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray, writing by Paul Carrel)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.