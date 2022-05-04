German exports fall more than expected in March

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than forecast in March, easing by 3.3%, while imports rose by 3.4%, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month fall in exports of 2.0%.

Exports to Russia plunged by 62.3% in March compared with February partly because of sanctions imposed as a result of the war in Ukraine, the Office said in a statement.

In March, Germany had a seasonally adjusted trade surplus 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion), the Office reported, versus a forecast 9.8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9506 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

