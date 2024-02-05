News & Insights

German exports fall more than expected in December

February 05, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Maria Martinez, Tristan Veyet, Louis van Boxel-Woolf, Halilcan Soran for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than expected in December due to weak global demand, data from the federal statistics office showed on Monday.

Exports fell by 4.6% in December compared with the previous month. The result compared with a forecast 2.0% decrease in a Reuters poll.

Exports to EU countries fell by 5.5% compared with the previous month, while exports to countries outside the EU declined by 3.5%, the office said.

Imports fell by 6.7% from November, the federal statistics office reported, versus analysts' expectations for a 1.5% decline. 

The foreign trade balance showed a calendar- and seasonally adjusted surplus of 22.2 billion euros ($23.92 billion) in December, versus a surplus of 20.8 billion euros the previous month.

In 2023, exports were down 1.4% compared with 2022, while imports to Germany experienced a much sharper decline of 9.7%.

($1 = 0.9280 euros)

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
