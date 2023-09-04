News & Insights

German exports down in July

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

September 04, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Reuters

Adds details

BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - German exports fell in July as global demand continues to falter, data from the federal statistics office showed on Monday.

German exports fell in July by 0.9% on the previous month. A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month decrease of -1.5%.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 15.9 billion euros ($17.15 billion) in July, down from a 18.7 billion euros the previous month.

German exports expectations have deteriorated slightly due to weak foreign demand, an Ifo survey showed in August.

($1 = 0.9273 euros)

(Rerpoting by Maria Martinez, Writing by Friederike Heine, editing by Alex Richardson)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

