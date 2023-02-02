US Markets

German exports down by 6.3% in December

February 02, 2023 — 02:20 am EST

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than expected in December as high inflation and market uncertainty continued to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.

Exports fell by 6.3% on the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a decline of 3.3%.

Imports fell by 6.1%. Imports had been forecast to drop by 0.8%.

The statistics office publishes a detailed report with more economic data.

