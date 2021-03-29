US Markets

German exporters hope to benefit from pick-up in economic growth in Asia, U.S. -Ifo

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

German exporters are increasingly optimistic to benefit from a pick-up in economic growth in Asia and the United States, a survey by the Ifo economic institute showed on Monday.

Their expectations rose to 24.9 points in March, the highest value since January 2011, from 11.9 points in February, the Munich-based institute said, adding that optimism had increased in nearly all sectors.

