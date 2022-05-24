German exporters cautiously optimistic in May despite supply issues -Ifo

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - The mood among German exporters brightened in May despite supply chain problems looming over industry, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The Ifo institute said its export expectations index rose to 4.5 points after a reading of 3.0 in April - but added in a statement that German manufacturers remained cautious "and logistics problems continue to be a considerable burden."

The institute found no current signs of major changes in Germany's all-important export business.

In the German auto sector, export prospects recovered in May, but carmakers were not expecting any sizeable growth in international sales, Ifo said.

Manufacturers of electrical equipment were expecting exports to continue to grow steadily, while manufacturers of machinery and equipment were cautiously optimistic about their international business, it added.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.