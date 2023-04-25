German export sentiment at highest level since February 2022 - Ifo

Adds details, DIHK warning

April 25 (Reuters) - Sentiment among German exporters has rebounded to the highest point seen since the outbreak of war in Ukraine last year, according to a survey by the Ifo economic institute released on Tuesday.

The institute's export expectations indicator rose to 6.9 points in April, its highest level since February 2022 and up from 4.1 in March.

"Robust economic development in the US and the encouraging trend in China are increasing demand for German exports," Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at Ifo, said.

"After a weak start to the year, exports have been able to grow again in the second quarter," he added.

In Germany's automotive industry, export expectations have improved noticeably, Ifo said. Optimism has also returned to the chemical industry, where the indicator climbed to its highest level since September 2021.

In contrast, the indicator fell slightly among manufacturers of electronic components.

The German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) recently warned businesses against placing overly high expectations on a rebound in trade with China, although business with the Germany's most important trading partner is expected to gain momentum following the end of the pandemic restrictions there.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk and Maria Martinez in Berlin, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.