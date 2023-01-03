German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 9.6% y/y in December

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 9.6% on the year in December, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Compared with November, prices decreased by 1.2%, it added.

Analysts had expected harmonised data to fall 0.5% on the previous month and increase 10.7% on an annual basis.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for December on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

