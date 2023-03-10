German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 9.3% y/y in February

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 9.3% on the year in February, the federal statistics office said on Friday, confirming preliminary data.

Compared with January, prices rose by 1.0%, the office added.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for February on its website.

(Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)

