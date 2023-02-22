German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 9.2% y/y in January

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 9.2% on the year in January, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Compared with December, prices increased by 0.5%, it added, confirming preliminary data.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for January on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More)

