US Markets

German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 9.2% y/y in January

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

February 22, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray and Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 9.2% on the year in January, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Compared with December, prices increased by 0.5%, it added, confirming preliminary data.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for January on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.