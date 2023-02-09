German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 9.2% y/y in January

Adds revisions details

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a less than anticipated 9.2% on the year in January, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

Compared to December, prices increased by 0.5%, it added.

Analysts had expected harmonised data to increase by 1.2% on the previous month and grow by 10.0% on an annual basis.

The consumer price index for Germany is revised as part of a regular process. With effect from January, the base year has been moved to 2020 from 2015 previously.

The final results for January and all results recalculated from January 2020 onwards using the new 2020 base year will be published by the statistics office on Feb. 22.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for January's figures on its website.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Rachel More and Maria Martinez)

