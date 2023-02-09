German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 9.2% y/y in January

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a less than anticipated 9.2% on the year in January, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

Compared to December, prices increased by 0.5%, it added.

Analysts had expected harmonised data to increase by 1.2% on the previous month and grow by 10.0% on an annual basis.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for January's figures on its website.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine and Rachel More)

