German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 7.8% y/y in March

April 13 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 7.8% on the year in March, the federal statistics office said on Thursday, confirming preliminary data.

Compared with February, prices rose by 1.1%, the office added.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for March on its website.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Andrey Sychev)

