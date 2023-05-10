German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 7.6% y/y in April

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 7.6% on the year in April, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data.

Compared with March, prices rose by 0.6%, the office added.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for April on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

