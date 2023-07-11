News & Insights

German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 6.8% y/y in June

July 11, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, increased by 6.8% on the year in June, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

