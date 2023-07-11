German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 6.8% y/y in June

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, increased by 6.8% on the year in June, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

The statistics office offers a breakdown of the data for June on its website.

