German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 6.3% y/y in May

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 6.3% on the year in May, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

Compared with April, prices fell by 0.2%, the office added.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for May on its website.

