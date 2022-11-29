US Markets

German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 11.3% y/y in November

November 29, 2022 — 08:05 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 11.3% on the year in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Compared with October, prices were unchanged, it added.

Analysts had expected harmonised data to rise 0.1% on the previous month and increase 11.3% on an annual basis.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for November on its website.

The increase was due to higher costs for food and energy, which have grown considerably since the war in Ukraine began and have had a substantial impact on the inflation rate, according to the office.

