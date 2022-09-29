US Markets

German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 10.9% in September

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were up 10.9% on the year and rose by 2.2% month-on-month in September, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were up 10.9% on the year and rose by 2.2% month-on-month in September, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Analysts had expected harmonised data to increase 10.0% on an annual basis and rise 1.3% on the previous month.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for September on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Alison Williams)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular