German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 10.9% in September

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were up 10.9% on the year and rose by 2.2% month-on-month in September, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Analysts had expected harmonised data to increase 10.0% on an annual basis and rise 1.3% on the previous month.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for September on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Alison Williams)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.