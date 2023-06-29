News & Insights

US Markets

German EU-harmonised consumer prices rise by 6.8% in June

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

June 29, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a more-than-anticipated 6.8% on the year in June, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

Compared to May, prices increased by 0.4%, it added.

Analysts had expected harmonised data to increase by 0.3% on the previous month and grow by 6.7% on an annual basis.

The statistics office offers a breakdown on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.