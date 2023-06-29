German EU-harmonised consumer prices rise by 6.8% in June

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a more-than-anticipated 6.8% on the year in June, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

Compared to May, prices increased by 0.4%, it added.

Analysts had expected harmonised data to increase by 0.3% on the previous month and grow by 6.7% on an annual basis.

The statistics office offers a breakdown on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.