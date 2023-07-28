News & Insights

US Markets

German EU-harmonised consumer prices rise by 6.5% in July

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

July 28, 2023 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by Miranda Murray, Maria Martinez, Rachel More for Reuters ->

Adds details

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - German inflation fell in July, resuming the decline since the start of the year that was interrupted the previous month due to base effects in June's data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 6.5% on the year in July, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Friday. This follows a 6.8 increase in June.

Analysts had forecast a harmonised annual inflation rate of 6.6% in July when polled by Reuters.

By comparison, inflation fell to 5.0% in France and it rose to 2.1% in Spain.

Italian and euro zone inflation data is due on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters expect euro zone inflation to fall to 5.2% in July from 5.5% in June.

The German statistics office offers a breakdown of the data on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Maria Martinez and Rachel More)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.