German EU-harmonised consumer prices rise by 6.5% in July

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - German inflation fell in July, resuming the decline since the start of the year that was interrupted the previous month due to base effects in June's data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 6.5% on the year in July, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Friday. This follows a 6.8 increase in June.

Analysts had forecast a harmonised annual inflation rate of 6.6% in July when polled by Reuters.

By comparison, inflation fell to 5.0% in France and it rose to 2.1% in Spain.

Italian and euro zone inflation data is due on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters expect euro zone inflation to fall to 5.2% in July from 5.5% in June.

The German statistics office offers a breakdown of the data on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Maria Martinez and Rachel More)

