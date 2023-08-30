German EU-harmonised consumer prices rise by 6.4% in August

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 6.4% on the year in August, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast harmonised annual inflation of 6.3% after a reading of 6.5% in July.

The statistics office offers a breakdown of the data on its website.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.