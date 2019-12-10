German engineering recovery not expected before H2 of 2020 - VDMA
BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The German engineering sector is not expected to increase its production before the second half of 2020, lobby group VDMA said on Tuesday, as the world economy, trade conflicts and the car industry's transformation have lead to a decline this year.
"Our industry is not in crisis, but many customers are worried and are currently delaying or stopping investments," VDMA said in a statement.
The industry association confirmed its outlook for 2020, with production expected to decline 2% year-on-year.
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal in Berlin and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; editing by Tassilo Hummel)
((berlin.newsroom (at) thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5156;))
