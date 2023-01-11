German engineering orders post double-digit dip again in November

January 11, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray for Reuters

BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German engineering companies' orders posted a double-digit fall for a second month in a row in November, with demand from the eurozone taking a particularly sharp dive, the VDMA engineering association said on Wednesday.

November orders were down 14% compared with the same month last year, with a 7% fall in domestic orders and a 17% dip in foreign orders, according to the VDMA.

In particular, orders from within the euro zone were down 30%, while those from outside the euro zone saw an 11% dip.

Part of the overall decline in orders could be explained by base effects, as there were more orders for large plants in November 2021, said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers.

"However, the minus cannot be not be defined away completely," he said, adding: "It is good that many mechanical engineering companies have a cushion of orders that they can carry into the new year."

The VDMA reported a smaller decrease in orders from September to November, which is less influenced by special effects: Orders in the three-month period were down 9% on the year, with demand from the euro zone down 18% and outside the euro zone down 6%.

November

CHANGE

overall

-14% y/y

of which German

-7% y/y

foreign

-17% y/y

Sept-Nov

overall

-9% y/y

of which German

-9% y/y

foreign

-9% y/y

